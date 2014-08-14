Time Warner Cable Pulls Out of Kaitz Dinner

Time Warner Cable is following Comcast's lead and has pulled its funding and sponsorship of this year's Kaitz Dinner Sept. 17 in New York.

It is not making an announcement, though it will probably send formal notification next week, said a source familiar with the situation. But they added that the leadership of Kaitz had been notified that TWC did not want its name on the dinner, and would redirect its funding.

The dinner is a way for the cable industry to raise money for its diversity programs, but Comcast's and Time Warner Cable's decades-long funding of the dinner –as the industry's largest cable ops—came under scrutiny in the media following a blog posting by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) blogged Aug. 11 about the sponsorships given that FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn was being honored and would also be helping decide whether Comcast and Time Warner Cable would be able to merge.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.