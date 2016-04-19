Time Warner Cable Provides Free Calls to Earthquake Areas

Time Warner Cable says it will make calls to Ecuador, Japan and Myanmar free for its residential and business customers following earthquakes in all three.

That will include landline and mobile numbers and will be retroactive to April 13 to Myanmar, to April 14 to Japan and April 16 to Ecuador.

“For all our customers who have loved ones in Ecuador, Japan or Myanmar, we hope that being able to reach out to them any time and as often as possible brings some comfort during this extremely difficult time,” said Time Warner Cable chairman Rob Marcus in a statement.

TWC subs don't have to do anything about the calls already made. They will automatically get a credit.

Free calls will continue until May 19.