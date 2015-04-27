Time Warner Cable Offers Free Calls to Nepal

Time Warner Cable is doing its part to aid communications to earthquake—and avalanche—ravaged Nepal.

The company said Monday that all calls placed by its home and business phone customers to landline and mobile phones in the country will be free through May 25, and will be applied retroactively to calls placed since the April 25 earthquake.

“Our thoughts are with those who have loved ones in Nepal and surrounding areas impacted by the devastating earthquake on April 25,” said Time Warner Cable chairman Rob Marcus in a statement. “Being able to connect with family and friends is crucial during this time and, we hope, will bring some comfort and peace of mind.”

The free calls and credits for past calls will also apply to China and India, which were also affected.

The International Telecommunication Union has donated telecom equipment to help keep communications flowing as well.