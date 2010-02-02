Time Warner Cable Inks Raycom Retrans Agreement
Time Warner Cable made it official Monday (Feb. 1) that it's agreed to a new multi-year retransmission agreement to carry Raycom Media broadcast stations.
The cable provider, in late December, and the station owner previously agreed to an extension while they negotiated a new deal.
