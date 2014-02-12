Time Warner Cable, BGCA Team on STEM Effort

Time Warner Cable, which has made promoting STEM education (science, technology, engineering and math) one of its principal public service causes, is teaming with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as part of its Connect a Million Minds initiative.

TWC said Feb. 12 it would donate $500,000 in cash and in kind support to help BGCA create a DIY STEM program.

Starting this summer, the clubs will launch a different STEM curriculum each week, from robotics to electrodynamic propulsion, to get kids engaged in critical thinking and idea-sharing.

"Time Warner Cable believes in getting kids excited about STEM because having the next generation skilled in these areas is critical for our country’s continued success,” said Rob Marcus, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Cable, in statement announcing the grant. “We are very proud to partner with BGCA and support a new program that will help their members reach their potential by becoming inspired by the world of STEM.”

In addition, TWC will provide grants to 10 clubs in New York and New Jersey to administer the program.