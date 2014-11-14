Tim Wu: Obama Has Hit 'Reset' On Internet Rule Proposals
Columbia University law professor Tim Wu, who coined the term network neutrality, says he welcomed the President's call for Title II regulations and said it was a "terrific" statement," but had also introduced a new element of chaos to an already chaotic debate over net neutrality.
The President on Nov. 10, in an update on a We the People petition calling for Title II regulation of Internet access, echoed that call and said he wanted the FCC to do likewise.
Wu was being interviewed for C-SPAN's Communicators series, which will air Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET and Monday on CSPAN II on the eights (a.m and p.m.).
