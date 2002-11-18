Tim Allen Set for ABC Sitcom

Tim Allen is coming back to ABC, working with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach to create and executive-produce a half-hour sitcom, ABC and Carsey-Werner confirmed on Friday.

ABC has committed to a pilot for the as-yet-untitled project, and there's also a five-episode penalty fee attached if the network doesn't pick up the show.

Allen became famous on ABC, starring in the hit show Home Improvement

on the network from 1991 to '99. He's currently starring in Disney theatrical The Santa Clause 2, which so far has run up more than $60 million at the box office.

Besides Allen, Mark Brazill and Ron Zimmerman will write the show, and Allen, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach all will executive-produce.

CWM also is working with ABC on another project: an hour-long drama about a gay couple, Mr. and Mr. Nash,

who work as interior designers and moonlight as private investigators. And the independent production company has projects in the works at The WB and HBO, the first a sitcom and the second a joint effort with Steve Martin and Joan Stein about the lives of celebrities.