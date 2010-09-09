TIA Storming Hill, And FCC, On Title II

Telecommunications Industry Association board members will be

flying into Washington next week to "plead" with the FCC not to

reclassify broadband as a Title II service and to urge Congress to help clarify

the FCC's broadband authority.

That is according to TIA VP of Government Affairs Danielle Coffey.

"It absolutely slaughtered our industry in the past when certain Title II

provisions have been imposed on our customers," she said. "We have

lived through it and they are coming back to say: ‘Don't do it again,' and

we are pleading with them not to."

She said the Hill "may be the only ones who can" provide the

regulatory certainty they need. TIA members include AT&T Wireless,

Alcatel-Lucent, Harris and Hughes.

"We are flying in about 15 CEO's of manufacturers and

providers of telecom equipment on Sept. 15 and 16," she said, to meet with

House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.), House

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking

House Telecom committee member Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), Senate Commerce

Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski, and senior Republican Robert McDowell.

"This issue is really, really important to our

industry," she said.

Jason Goldman, counsel for telecommunications and e-commerce for

the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said his group would be talking to many of the

same folks, as well as reaching out to the grass roots.

Marc-Anthony Signorino, director of technology policy for the

National Association of Manufacturers, said they would be talking to

stakeholders and "putting out good karma to the universe" on getting

their way on the broadband issue.

The three hosted a conference call Thursday in advance of

Congress' return next week. Their message was that the government should do

nothing to discourage deployment and investment in broadband and the job growth

and consumer benefits it provides. Goldman pointed out that the Chamber

represented some three million businesses, many of of whom need broadband

to grow from small businesses into big ones.

What they don't want is the FCC reclassifying broadband under

Title II. What they do want is some regulatory certainty from Congress based on

industry negotiations over an agreed-to set of openness principles. They don't

want Congress to rush though, saying legislators should take their time, and

suggesting they did not see anything likely happening in this

Congress. Signorini said there was no crisis that should be prompting a

rush to act, saying there was no evidence of harm, and there was plenty of

authority among the FCC, FTC, Justice and the courts to deal with any that

might arise.

All three said they supported adding a transparency principle to

the FCC's existing four broadband "freedoms" and even a version

of a "nondiscrimination" principle so long as it had sufficient

qualifications and modifications, though Coffey said the devil would be in the

details on that issue. "If there is language surrounding any requirement

that makes us feel comfortable, then we would absolutely be supportive of

that," she said. What we are looking for is a solution that allows us to

move forward. It is not about one word or one issue..." Signorino and

Goldman agreed.

In its request for more comment on the expansion/codification of

network neutrality principles, the FCC said that industry players were getting

close to an agreement on principles including some form of nondiscrimination.

With TIA representing manufacturers on all platforms--wired as

well as wireless broadband--it takes a "technology neutral"

position when it comes to application of regulations. But at the same time,

asked whether or not TIA supported exempting wireless broadband from openness

principles, Cofffey said: "I think the commission has to recognize

the differences in the platform itself and the characteristics of the

technology used, Equitable is not always the same as equal," she said,

pointing to the spectrum scarcity issue as one difference between wired and

wireless. "It is a physics difference not necessarily a policy

difference."

But while she said the FCC should recognize the difference in

technologies, she also warned it should not be picking winners and losers

through the way it applied its regulations.