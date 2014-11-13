TIA to FCC: Deny Most Petitions to Reconsider Auction Framework

The Telecommunications Industry Association, which represents tech communications network suppliers, has asked the FCC to reject broadcasters petitions to reconsider the incentive auction framework.

That came in reply comments to the FCC on those petitions.

TIA says most, but not all, of the petitions should be denied because they seek to reverse the commission's basic approach to the spectrum transition. Broadcasters don't like the way the FCC is calculating coverage areas and interference for its station repacking scenarios after the auction, or the hard deadline for the move off of old channels, or the actual entire variable band plan, which the National Association of Broadcasters says should be changed to the national band plan it recommended.

In the "not all" category, TIA says it agrees with concerns about allowing unlicensed devices in the guard bands and duplex gap—something Qualcomm and the Radio Television Digital News Association took issue with in petitions.

TIA called the decision to allow that unlicensed sharing "premature" and says the FCC should be ready to reverse that decision if evidence warrants.

The guard bands are the buffer between broadcast and wireless spectrum; the duplex gap is the buffer between wireless uplink and downlink spectrum. Licensees would generally prefer that those buffers remain free of signals that could interfere—hence the "guard" and "gap" designations.

TIA members include Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Motorola and Panasonic.