Thune Talks Title II at Senate Press Conference

Title II got some prime C-SPAN time Tuesday (Feb. 24) as Republican leaders stepped up to the mic to talk about their priorities.

At a press conference held by various Republican senators who outlined those priorities as well as their problems with the administration, Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) spoke about Title II and his network-neutrality bill that would invalidate the FCC's planned reclassification of Internet service providers as telecommunications providers under some of those common-carrier regulations.

In the press conference, which was carried by C-SPAN, Thune said if the FCC votes Feb. 26 to impose Title II regs, "the Internet is going to be subject to the heavy hand of regulation as opposed to the light touch that has been utilized for so long." He said he hoped the date would not go down in history as the day when the Internet moved from "something that was driven by free-market innovation to something that was driven by bureaucratic decision making."

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.