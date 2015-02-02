Thune Announces Communications Subcommittee Members

Senate Commerce Committee Chair John Thune (R-S.D.) has announced the Republican members of the various subcommittees, including the Communications Subcommittee, which is chaired by Roger Wicker (Miss.). As chairman, he is ex officio member on all the subcommittees.

They are Roy Blunt (Mo.); Marco Rubio, (Fla.), Kelly Ayotte (N.H.), Ted Cruz (Tex.), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Ron Johnson (Wis.), Dean Heller (Nev.), Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Steve Daines (Mont.).

“These subcommittee assignments will help the committee pursue an active agenda this Congress,” said Thune in a statement. “The American people gave this Congress a mission to craft policies that support job growth and strengthen our economy.