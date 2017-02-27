Thune Aide Hap Rigby Joins Wiley Rein

Hap Rigby—former aide to Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee—has joined D.C. communications law firm Wiley Rein as a senior policy advisor.

As a Hill staffer, Rigby worked on a laundry list of communications-related issues and legislation, including satellite reauthorization (STELA), broadband deployment FCC reauthorization, retransmission consent reform, net neutrality, data security, broadcast exclusivity, set-tops, broadband privacy, and universal service. He is also a former legislative assistant to Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.).

Rigby will advise clients in the communications and technology sectors at the firm.