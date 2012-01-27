‘Thug' Comment About Unions Appears in NetCoalition Handout

A blog posting on Andrew Breitbart's Web site

and reproduced for circulation as a handout under NetCoalition letterhead takes

aim at the backers of antipiracy legislation, identifying them as the Motion

Picture Association of America, the Recording Industry of Association of

America, and "a host of union thugs."

The

NetCoalition was a major player in the pushback the Stop Online Piracy Act

(SOPA) and the PROTECT IP Act that resulted in both bills being tabled, for

now. Members of the coalition, according to the group's Web site, include

Google, Yahoo!, Amazon.com, eBay, IAC, Bloomberg LP, Expedia and Wikipedia.

Among the unions that supported the bill were the American

Federation of Musicians (AFM), American Federation of Television and Radio

Artists (AFTRA), Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of

Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied

Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada (IATSE), Screen Actors

Guild (SAG), and International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

Scott

Harbinson, point person on the bills for union IATSE, had seen the handout and

was not happy. "It is an outrage that people who ostensibly fought the

fight against [antipiracy legislation] on free speech grounds turn around and

characterize working people who exercise their own free speech rights to

advocate for a bill that will help preserve and expand their jobs 'union

thugs,' what the hell is that?"

A

spokesperson for the coalition said the document was prepared from the blog for

the coalition by an outside consultant and they were not happy with it.

In

a follow-up statement, NetCoalition Executive Director Markham Erickson

elaborated and apologized for the way the piece was circulated, which also did

not identify that the text was from Breitbart.

"On

Wednesday, a NetCoalition media consultant, Black Rock Group, prepared a

handout in connection with an appearance before a conservative

organization," said Erickson on a statement. "The handout is a

reproduction of a blog post that ran on Andrew Breitbart's "Big Government" website

on January 23, 2012. The blog post

contained a derogatory reference to union members. NetCoalition neither wrote

nor approved the blog post or its appearance on NC letterhead.

"This

should never have happened and we are stunned and deeply sorry that it

did. Throughout our efforts on piracy legislation, we have kept our

objections focused on policy rather than politics. We remain committed to

achieving consensus on legislation to address the issue of online piracy. We

recognize that consensus is achievable only when all parties are treated with

respect. The events of yesterday have no place in that effort and we again

sincerely apologize for them. We have adopted internal controls and taken other

steps to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

Harbinger

was not assuaged saying he did not see a disavowal in the statement.

"One of the things that struck me as ironic was that while the

NetCoalition seems perfectly willing to call the men and women who will soon be

getting Oscars for their contributions "thugs," there is no

denouncement of cyberterrorist group, anonymous, which took down the Web sites

of groups who were pushing this bill."