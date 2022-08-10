This Former Epix Series' October HBO Max Debut Revealed in Trailer

HBO Max will continue the early exploits of Batman's faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth with the third season debut of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler in October.

The series -- the first two seasons of which aired on Epix -- follows former British SAS soldier Pennyworth -- played by Jack Bannon -- as he forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents, according to HBO Max.

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.■