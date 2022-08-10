This Former Epix Series' October HBO Max Debut Revealed in Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' premieres in October
HBO Max will continue the early exploits of Batman's faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth with the third season debut of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler in October.
The series -- the first two seasons of which aired on Epix -- follows former British SAS soldier Pennyworth -- played by Jack Bannon -- as he forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents, according to HBO Max.
Also starring in the Warner Bros. Television-produced series are Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz.
Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
