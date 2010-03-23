Third Circuit Lifts Stay On Media Ownership Rules

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated its stay of

the media ownership rules and set a briefing schedule beginning May 17.

Back in December, the court gave the FCC and backers of its

position three weeks to explain why it should not lift the years-long stay on

the commission's media ownership rule rewrite and start hearing the legal

challenges.

The court has now decided to proceed with the case despite

FCC requests that it allow the commission to review the rules first.

The court's lifting of the stay would appear to temporarily reinstate the commission's decision under then Chairman Kevin Martin to loosen the newspaper-broadcast crossownership rules. Which means that at least until the court or the FCC makes a decision, broadcasters could combine TVs and newspapers in the top 20 maarkets and smaller ones under specific conditions, though it is hardly the regulatory certainty broadcasters are seeking.

"Upon consideration of the parties' status reports and

the responses to the orders filed June 12, 2009, November 4, 2009 and December

17, 2009, the stay entered by this Court in Nos. 03-3388 et al., and continued

in Prometheus Radio Project v. FCC, 373 F.3d 372 (3d Cir. 2004) is hereby

lifted. The following briefing schedule shall apply to these consolidated

proceedings," wrote Chief Judge Anthony Sirica, setting the following

briefing schedule:

"Briefs and Appendices of

Petitioners/Appellants shall be filed and served on or before May 17, 2010.

Briefs of Respondents/Appellees shall be filed

and served within thirty (30) days of service of briefs of

Petitioners/Appellants.

Reply briefs, if any, shall be filed and served

with fourteen (14) days of service of responsive briefs

with fourteen (14) days of service of responsive briefs Pursuant to Fed. R. App. P. 28(i), the parties

may join in or adopt by reference portions of another's brief to avoid

repetitive briefing. Parties may also file consolidated briefs."

The judges said in December that they wanted more input on

why the court should not lift the stay on the revised newspaper-broadcast

cross-ownership rule and set a schedule for briefs on court challenges to that

rule--both those currently before the court and those held in abeyance.

The FCC, back in October and again in November, asked to

keep the court's current stay of the rule change in place or, failing that,

remand the decision back to the commission. It also asked the court to hold off

on hearing the legal challenges until the commission had finished the 2010

quadrennial review of the media ownership rules. For its part, the FCC said it

was not going to rule on a petition to reconsider the cross-ownership decision

until it had finished the review, which it has already begun.

In a status report filed with the court in October, the

commission reaffirmed that its 2008 decision to loosen the ban no longer

necessarily reflected the views of a majority of the commission (unlike in

2008, the current majority is Democratic). In May, when Democrats gained the

majority, the commission had made that point to the court in asking that the

stay be kept in place. The court complied but has since sought the status

report on the FCC's progress on the issue.

A group of broadcasters, including CBS, Belo, Media General

and Gannet, opposed the remand and said the stay on the revised rules should be

lifted.

In the 2008 decision, the FCC modified the outright ban on

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownerships in the top 20 markets and outlined a new

waiver process for smaller markets.

The FCC's media ownership rules have been under some form of

court challenge, stay, or review since then-FCC Chairman Michael Powell tried

to loosen them in 2003. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin argued the 2008 rules were a

modest change and a compromise, but they were almost immediately taken to court

by those who argued they went too far or not far enough.

In recent ownership workshops, broadcasters have argued that

in an increasingly multiplatform world, where broadcast-online-print synergies

may be one way of remaking their business models, the restrictions on

cross-ownership are even less defensible.

Former FCC Michael Powell, now a senior advisor with Providence Equity Partners, says the Third Circuit should have some new facts to consider as it looks at the rules. "This is a new day," he told B&C in an interview. "That court was originally dismissive about the Internet [in terms of a competing voice in the market], which I think to me was their big error and I continue to think was right. To say that this is not a substitute or people don't get their news from it gets harder as the years go by."

"I am pleased that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has decided to move forward promptly with its review of the Commission's 2007 media ownership decision and to lift the stay that until today has frozen in place burdensome ownership rules that are many years out of date." said FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell of the decision . "As I said in the letter I filed at the Third Circuit last spring, when the court was contemplating a change in the Commission's position concerning the timing of court review, I favor swift action on the pending appellate challenges. The lifting of the stay on the Commission's very modest relaxation of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule is particularly appropriate given the economic upheaval affecting the ongoing viability of many daily newspapers and broadcast stations. I also believe that the Commission can only benefit from instruction of a Third Circuit ruling on the 2007 ownership rules as we begin the next round of the statutorily required quadrennial review of the regulations. "