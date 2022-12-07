TheGrio Sets 'Café Mocha TV' Travel Series

TheGrio network has teamed with Black female-targeted entertainment brand Café Mocha, to launch a new weekly series profiling the best in travel hot spots.

The series, Café Mocha TV, showcases such travel destinations as Dubai, Paris, Barbados and South Africa as it takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the Black culture experience in each destination, according to the Allen Media Group-owned theGrio. Episodes feature influencers, celebrities, food and fashion experts, as well as a closing musical performance, according to the network.

“From radio, podcasts and events, we provide entertainment and drive conversations from an unapologetic Black woman’s perspective,” said Café Mocha TV creator Sheila Eldridge in a statement. “There is absolutely nothing like Café Mocha TV that’s expanding the conversation globally, we’re honored to launch our latest television property on theGrio, the home of Black culture amplified.” ■