TheGrio Ramps Up Election Night Special

TheGrio will follow tomorrow night’s mid-term elections with its Black America Must Vote block of primetime programming.

The special live, two-hour election coverage, which will be live-streamed on theGrio.com website and theGrio Politics YouTube channel, will begin at 7 pm and will be hosted by April Ryan in Washington D.C., Natasha Alford in New York and Dr. Lamont Hill in Philadelphia, said the Allen Media Group-owned service.

Alford will provide election updates throughout the evening while Ryan interviews guest politicians and Hill speaks with voters, organizers and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition, theGrio Op-Ed writer Michael Harriot will provide additional coverage.

“The importance of informed Black voters cannot be minimized nor underestimated,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group in a statement. “Too many issues--including women’s reproductive health, prison reform, climate change, education, and access to capital--all disproportionately impact Black people. We need to engage and empower Black voters to help close the economic and social disparities. News coverage and perspectives from trusted sources like theGrio are crucial in creating an informed Black electorate.” ■