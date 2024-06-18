theGrio Plans Specials To Mark Juneteenth

Allen Media Group’s theGrio said it will air two specials–theGrio Heroes and Byron Allen Presents Juneteenth: Celebrating Centuries of Black Excellence--to mark Juneteenth.

Both specials will air June 19.

"As we unveil the remarkable achievements of these 10 heroes and amplify the icons featured in our Juneteenth special, we are reminded of the incredible resilience and excellence that defines the African-American community,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Heroes are needed more today than ever before, and theGrio is steadfast in its mission to uplift Black culture and remains one-thousand percent committed to celebrating our frontline community leaders.”

(Image credit: Allen Media Group)

The second annual edition of theGrio Heroes honors people who have shown exceptional dedication and commitment to their communities.

theGrio received a record number of nominations for the 2024 awards. Ten honorees have been selected.

The special is hosted by Panama Jackson, a columnist for theGrio.

theGrio Heros will be followed by Byron Allen Presents Juneteenth Celebrating Centuries of Black Excellence.

The show look at some of the most influential figures in Black and American history.

Among those featured are Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Little Richard, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg and Sidney Poitier.

“Striving to support empowering, measurable change, we elevate the critical contributions theGrio Heroes make to our community every day. We are honored to shine a light on their extraordinary accomplishments and support work that will inspire and uplift many people for generations to come,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior VP and Chief Content Officer of theGrio.