‘The White Lotus’ Tops SAG Awards
‘Abbott Elementary’ garners best comedy award
HBO’s The White Lotus was the big winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in the television category, taking home multiple statuettes Sunday during a live event streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
The White Lotus, which follows the exploits of privileged guests at a luxurious resort, won the SAG Award for best ensemble performance in a drama series, as well as an outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series statuette for series star Jennifer Coolidge.
ABC’s Abbott Elementary won for best ensemble performance in a comedy series, while Jean Smart was a repeat winner in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in HBO’s Hacks.
The live event was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel after previously airing on TBS and TNT. Netflix will air next year’s SAG Awards ceremony as part of a multi-year partnership with the organization.
On the film side, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the majority of motion picture SAG Awards, including outstanding performance be a cast in a motion picture.
The SAG Award winners in the television category are as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan - 1883 (Paramount Plus)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette - GEORGE & TAMMY (Showtime)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde - OZARK (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt - THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - THE BEAR (Hulu)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - HACKS (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)
