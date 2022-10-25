‘The White Lotus’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (October 24-October 30)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus leads the list of original shows debuting during the last week in October.
The White Lotus returns for its second season on October 30 with a new luxurious hotel destination and a new list of well-to-do guests. The seven-episode season stars Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Michael Imperioli. The series won 10 2022 Emmy Awards, including one for top limited or anthology series.
Also: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Squid Game’ Top Emmy Award Winners
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 24-30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
October 25 – The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (competition series) – Shudder
October 25 – Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (anthology) – Netflix
October 26 – The Good Nurse (movie) – Netflix
October 26 – The Mysterious Benedict Society (returning series) – Disney Plus
October 27 – Amazon Music Live (music) – Prime Video
October 28 – Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (music documentary) – Apple TV Plus
October 28 – Run Sweetheart Run (movie) – Prime Video
October 28 – Wendell & Wild (animation) – Netflix
