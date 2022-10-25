‘The White Lotus’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (October 24-October 30)

HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus leads the list of original shows debuting during the last week in October.

The White Lotus returns for its second season on October 30 with a new luxurious hotel destination and a new list of well-to-do guests. The seven-episode season stars Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Michael Imperioli. The series won 10 2022 Emmy Awards, including one for top limited or anthology series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 24-30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

October 25 – The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (competition series) – Shudder

October 25 – Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (anthology) – Netflix

October 26 – The Good Nurse (movie) – Netflix

October 26 – The Mysterious Benedict Society (returning series) – Disney Plus

October 27 – Amazon Music Live (music) – Prime Video

October 28 – Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (music documentary) – Apple TV Plus

October 28 – Run Sweetheart Run (movie) – Prime Video

October 28 – Wendell & Wild (animation) – Netflix