‘The Simpsons’, Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film

Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’ launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

That same day, in real life, Andrea, Matteo and Virginia release the single "Feliz Navidad," which is featured in the short. The song appears on their new album, "A Family Christmas."

The Simpsons marks 33 years on TV December 17, as the first episode aired on that date in 1989. Simpsons shorts were on The Tracey Ullman Show in1987, and The Simpsons debuted on Fox two years later.

Disney Plus has offered exclusive Simpsons shorts, including Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa and Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap, in recent years. They typically run three to five minutes.

Disney Plus has 33 Simpsons seasons on its platform. ■