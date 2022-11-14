‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (November 14-20)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
High profile returning series from HBO Max and Showtime highlight the shows premiering this week on cable and streaming services.
The sophomore campaign of HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls debuts November 17 and continues to follow the lives of four college roommates attending a prestigious New England college, according to the streaming service.
Showtime on November 20 will premiere the third season of The L Word: Generation Q -- the sequel series from the pay service’s The L Word show that aired from 2004 to 2009 -- which follows the exploits of a group of Los Angeles-based friends.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 14 to November 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
November 16 – Leverage: Redemption (returning series) – Freevee
November 16 – Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (reality) – Disney Plus
November 16 – The Santa Clauses (comedy) – Disney Plus
November 16 – The Wonder (thriller) – Netflix
November 17 – Dead to Me (returning series) – Netflix
November 17 – Gangs of London (returning series) – AMC Plus
November 17 – First Wives Club (returning series) – BET Plus
November 17 – Fleishman is in Trouble (dramedy) – Hulu
November 18 – Disenchanted (movie) – Disney Plus
