The Roku Channel International Expansion Launches in Mexico

Roku said it has begun the international expansion of its The Roku Channel streaming service with a launch in Mexico.

Viewers in Mexico will be able to stream thousands of movies and TV show episodes, including more than 30 Roku Original programs, for free.

“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” said Rob Holmes, VP, Programming at Roku. “In the U.S., The Roku Channel is a top-five channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

Prices for Roku streaming devices in Mexico start at 899 Pesos, or $45 U.S.

In Mexico, in addition to on-demand content The Roku Channel will have more than 25 live channels. They include Telefórmula, Canela TV, Novelisima, and Runtime Espanol.

Content comes from Roku’s global partners, such as Sony and Lionsgate, and local partners like Telefórmula.

Original programming available in Mexico at launch includes Operación Marea Negra, Natural Born Narco and Mamas.

On November 4, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story arrives on The Roku Channel, starring Daniel Radcliffe and a stellar cast including Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson.

“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, VP of International Advertising and Content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.” ■