‘The Right Stuff’ Series Debuts on Disney+ Oct. 9

Disney+ debuts the original series The Right Stuff October 9. Based on the Tom Wolfe book, there are eight episodes. The Right Stuff is produced for National Geographic by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television.

About the early days of the U.S. space program and the astronauts known as the Mercury 7, the series “takes a clear-eyed look at America’s original ‘reality show,’ when ambitious astronauts and their families became instant celebrities in a competition for money, fame and immortality,” said Disney+.

Patrick J. Adams plays Major John Glenn, Jake McDorman plays Lt. Commander Alan Shepard, Colin O’Donoghue is Captain Gordo Cooper, James Lafferty portrays Scott Carpenter, Aaron Staton is Wally Schirra, Michael Trotter portrays Gus Grissom and Micah Stock is Deke Slayton.

Philip Kaufman directed the 1983 movie The Right Stuff.

Two episodes will be available on Disney+ October 9.