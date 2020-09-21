Disney Plus Debuts 'WandaVision' Trailer

Disney Plus Sunday released the official trailer for its upcoming Marvel Studios-produced series WandaVision.

The series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is the first series from Marvel to stream on Disney Plus, and follows Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live idealized suburban lives that may not be everything it seems, according to the streaming service.

Disney Plus has yet to set a premiere date for WandaVision.