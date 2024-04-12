The Masters, ‘UFC 300,’ NBA Regular Season Ends: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (April 13-14)

Jon Rahm of Spain, last year’s winner of The Masters, looks to repeat this weekend.

The prestigious The Masters golf tournament and the UFC 300 mixed martial arts pay-per-view event highlight a busy weekend of live sports events on network and streaming services.

CBS will air the final rounds of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club. Jon Rahm looks to repeat as Masters champion against a field that includes Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Jordan Speith.

In the octagon, ESPN Plus will distribute pay-per-view event UFC 300, which features a main-event bout between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill. In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will air the Jared Anderson-Ryad Merhy heavyweight bout, while DAZN distributes the Jordan Gill-Zelfa Barrett junior lightweight fight.

On the basketball court, the NBA finishes its regular season schedule Sunday with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans games.

On the ice, the last weekend of the NHL regular season will feature a Saturday tripleheader on ABC showcasing the New York Rangers-New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken-Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins matches. On Sunday, TNT will air the Kraken-St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights games.

On the soccer field, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will air a combined nine English Premier League games throughout the weekend. On the Major League Soccer front, Fox will televise the LAFC-Portland match on Saturday and the Philadelphia-Atlanta and Austin-St. Louis matches on Sunday.

On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the San Diego Padres-L.A. Dodgers matchup.