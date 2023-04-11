‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Barry’ Return for Final Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (April 10-16)
A list of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
The final season premieres of two Emmy-winning series top this week's list of original series and movie premieres on cable and streaming services.
Prime Video on April 14 will debut the fifth and final season of its dramedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The eight-episode final season will feature the show's lead stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein and Kevin Pollak. The series has won numerous Emmy Awards, including a 2018 statuette for best comedy series.
Launching April 16 is the fourth and final season of HBO's Barry, starring Bill Hader as a reluctant hitman who changes course and joins a class of aspiring actors but is never able to escape his past. Hader has won two Emmy Awards for best actor in a comedy series for his role in the series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 10-April 16 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 11 – Am I Being Unreasonable? (dramedy) – Hulu
April 12 – Rennervations (reality) – Disney Plus
April 12 – Single Drunk Female (returning series) – Freeform
April 13 – Florida Man (drama) – Netflix
April 14 – Blindspotting (returning series) – Starz
April 14 – A Black Lady Sketch Show (comedy) – HBO
April 14 – The Last Thing He Told Me (drama) – Apple TV Plus
April 16 – Waco: The Aftermath (drama) – Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
