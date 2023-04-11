‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Barry’ Return for Final Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (April 10-16)

The final season premieres of two Emmy-winning series top this week's list of original series and movie premieres on cable and streaming services.

Prime Video on April 14 will debut the fifth and final season of its dramedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The eight-episode final season will feature the show's lead stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein and Kevin Pollak. The series has won numerous Emmy Awards, including a 2018 statuette for best comedy series.

Launching April 16 is the fourth and final season of HBO's Barry, starring Bill Hader as a reluctant hitman who changes course and joins a class of aspiring actors but is never able to escape his past. Hader has won two Emmy Awards for best actor in a comedy series for his role in the series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 10-April 16 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 11 – Am I Being Unreasonable? (dramedy) – Hulu

April 12 – Rennervations (reality) – Disney Plus

April 12 – Single Drunk Female (returning series) – Freeform

April 13 – Florida Man (drama) – Netflix

April 14 – Blindspotting (returning series) – Starz

April 14 – A Black Lady Sketch Show (comedy) – HBO

April 14 – The Last Thing He Told Me (drama) – Apple TV Plus

April 16 – Waco: The Aftermath (drama) – Showtime