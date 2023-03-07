HBO’s ‘Barry’ To End With Season Four
Final season of drama series to debut April 16
HBO will say goodbye to assassin/actor Barry Berkman as the network’s Emmy-award winning series Barry will end its run after season four.
Barry will launch its eight-episode, fourth and final season on April 16, according to HBO. Barry follows Berkman, played by Bill Hader, who works as a reluctant hitman who changes course and joins a class of aspiring actors but is never able to escape his past.
The series has won multiple Emmy Awards, including two for Hader in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy category and a supporting actor in a comedy series award for Henry Winkler.
Along with Hader and Winkler, the series stars Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Burns.
Barry is executive produced by Hader, Alex Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.
“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story," HBO and HBO Max Comedy Programming Executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”
Barry's final season announcement comes on the heels of the March 26 launch of HBO's Emmy-winning series Succession's fourth and final season. ■
