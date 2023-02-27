‘The Mandalorian' Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (February 27-March 5)

The return of Disney Plus’ Emmy-nominated series The Mandalorian leads the list of show premieres ushering in the month of March.

The eight-episode, third season of the Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian debuts March 1 and will continue to follow the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) years after the Return of the Jedi film. According to the streaming service, the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 27 to March 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 28 – Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (documentary) – Disney Plus

March 1 – Wreck (comedy/horror) – Hulu

March 2 – Sex/Life (returning series) – Netflix

March 3 – Daisy Jones and the Six (drama) – Prime video

March 3 – Finding Michael (documentary) – Disney Plus

March 3 – Next in Fashion (returning series) – Netflix

March 4 – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (live comedy concert) – Netflix

March 5 – SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B (music) – Bravo