‘The Mandalorian' Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (February 27-March 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of Disney Plus’ Emmy-nominated series The Mandalorian leads the list of show premieres ushering in the month of March.
The eight-episode, third season of the Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian debuts March 1 and will continue to follow the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) years after the Return of the Jedi film. According to the streaming service, the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 27 to March 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
February 28 – Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (documentary) – Disney Plus
March 1 – Wreck (comedy/horror) – Hulu
March 2 – Sex/Life (returning series) – Netflix
March 3 – Daisy Jones and the Six (drama) – Prime video
March 3 – Finding Michael (documentary) – Disney Plus
March 3 – Next in Fashion (returning series) – Netflix
March 4 – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (live comedy concert) – Netflix
March 5 – SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B (music) – Bravo
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.