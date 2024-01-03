The Force Still Wants Nothing to Do With Zack Snyder's 'Soulless 'Star Wars' Ripoff,' 'Rebel Moon' -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For December 25-31

After a week of widespread critical miasma, Netflix and Zach Snyder’s first pass at a space-odyssey to rival Disney’s "Star Wars" franchise, Rebel Moon just finished its second orbit on Netflix’s weekly self-reported audience rankings. But with just 77 million viewing hours landing it in the top spot all Netflix shows for the week of Dec. 25-31, it’s hardly resting among the stars.

Part one of the "Rebel Moon" film series, titled A Child of Fire and dubbed a "soulless 'Star Wars' ripoff" by The Guardian, did grow its audience engagement significantly over the 54.1 million hours it logged during its premiere week.

Last week's rankings: It's a Rebel Swoon For the Top SVOD's Engagement Metrics -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for December 18-24

However, the year-over-year comparison remains grim for Netflix. For example, during a comparable December 26 - January 1 window last year, Knives Out sequel The Glass Onion drew an impressive 127.3 million viewing hours, with fan-favorite serieds Wednesday (103.9 million hours) and Emily In Paris: Season Three (95.3 million hours) also performing remarkably well.

Among English-language TV series last week, coming-of-age drama My Life With the Walter Boys topped all shows in terms of engagement, garnering 41.4 million viewing hours in its fourth week of release

In some better news for the streamer, Spanish series Berlin , a prequel to foreign-language hit Money Heist, captured an impressive 74.3 million streaming hours.

With Netflix now rankings its shows by initiated "views," Ricky Gervais' latest comedy special, Armageddon, actually led the English-language TV charts with 8 million views but only 8.4 million hours of engagement.

Similarly, Dave Chappelle's latest special, The Dreamer, finished No. 5, capturing 2.2 million views (and 2.1 million hours of engagement) in just one day of release, having debuted on New Year's Eve.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)