It's a Rebel Swoon For the Top SVOD's Engagement Metrics -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for December 18-24

Someone should check the ol' hyperdrive on Netflix and Zach Snyder's attempt to thwart competitor Disney with the multi-part "Star Wars"-esque space epic "Rebel Moon."

Part 1, titled A Child of Fire, generated a very much "just OK" 54.1 million viewing hours in its first four days on Netflix, according to the streaming company's weekly self-reported rankings. And the film's 23.9 million "views" (now Netflix's preferred metric) compared unfavorably to the 41.7 million generated by Netflix dystopian drama movie Leave the World Behind during its premiere earlier in December.

Last week's rankings -- 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Expands into Week 2 Hit -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for December 11-17

During the same week last year, Knives Out sequel The Glass Onion debuted to 82.1 million streaming hours, while original series Wednesday: Season 1 (118.5 million viewing hours) and Emily in Paris: Season 3 (117.6 million) also drew huge pre-Christmas week numbers.

Overall hourly engagement was down 34% from that December 19-25, 2022 frame.

Coming-of-age series My Life With the Walter Boys dropped 40% of its week 2 audience, but it still led Netflix English-language TV shows with 57.9 million viewing hours.

Season 6 of The Crown, which just dropped its final six episodes, finished second in the domestic TV series category with 50 million streaming hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)