‘The Flip Side’ to Launch on CBS Stations This Fall

The Flip Side, a new syndicated game show from CBS Media Ventures, is set to launch on CBS-owned television stations this fall, said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures (CMV). The show is the initial first-run syndicated show to launch under McMahon’s leadership of CMV.

The Flip Side will be hosted by Jaleel White, known for his role as Steve Urkel on ABC’s Family Matters, which aired on the network from 1989 to 1997. Since then, White, who also works as a writer, producer and comedian, has starred in Netflix’s Hustle, CBS’s Me, Myself and I and Apple TV Plus’s The Afterparty.

Wendy McMahon (Image credit: CBS)

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network primetime — the last few years,” McMahon said in a statement. “Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with The Flip Side. It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game-show block.”

The Flip Side is so far the only new first-run show that’s gained clearance for a fall 2024 debut. Debmar-Mercury had been shopping a talk show starring Ken Jeong but the renewal of Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson caused Debmar-Mercury to pull it from the market. Jennifer Hudson airs on Fox-owned TV stations in top markets. Both Fox and Hearst TV have renewed that show for a third season.

CBS Media Ventures also produces game-show Pictionary, starring Jerry O’Connell, in partnership with Fox First Run. Pictionary airs on Fox-owned stations in top markets.

The Flip Side will pit two teams of players against each other, testing them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. Teams choose from multiple-choice answers, and whoever reveals the best intuition regarding human behavior will find themselves richer.

“I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day!” White said, also in a statement. “When I first heard this concept I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.”