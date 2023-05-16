‘The Family Stallone,’ ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (May 15-21)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Paramount Plus’s new reality series starring Sylvester Stallone tops the list of new and returning programming debuting on cable and streaming services this week.
The Family Stallone, which debuts May 17 on the streaming service, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the Rocky and Rambo movie star along with his wife and daughters, according to Paramount Plus.
Also on tap this week is the May 19 premiere of Hulu’s original movie White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 film of the same name starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The new version stars Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in the lead roles of the basketball-themed series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting in the week of May 15-21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 17, High Desert (comedy), Apple TV Plus
May 17, McGregor Forever (sports documentary), Netflix
May 17, SisterS (comedy), IFC
May 17, Working: What We Do All Day (reality), Netflix
May 18, XO, Kitty (comedy), Netflix
May 19, Primo (comedy), Amazon Freevee
May 19, The Secrets of Hillsong, (documentary), FX
May 20, Love to Love You, Donna Summer (documentary), HBO
May 21, Ghosts of Beirut (drama), Showtime
