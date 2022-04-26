Daytime Emmys to Air Friday, June 24 on CBS

The Daytime Emmys are returning to CBS for the third straight year where the show will air live Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET, and will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus, said CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Tuesday.

This marks the 16th time the Daytime Emmys have aired on CBS, after the show – which honors network daytime, syndicated and online shows – went through several years of not being aired on a linear network.

The ceremony, which will be the first time that it is held live since 2019, will take place at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., with nominations announced Thursday, May 5.

Last year, New York City-based NATAS and the Los Angeles-based Television Academy said they were realigning the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime, which makes less sense in an environment dictated by streaming and on-demand programming. This year will be the first time that children’s programming will be moved into its own ceremony – the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Emmys returned to broadcast in 2020, when the show aired on CBS with all hosts, presenters and recipients appearing on Zoom during the height of the pandemic lockdown. Prior to that, the Daytime Emmys hadn’t aired on a broadcast network since 2011, when it last ran on CBS. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN and the show moved to Pop TV in 2015.

After that, the show moved to online streams on such platforms as YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV. But with the quarantine causing the stoppage of all live-action production, broadcast networks needed content, which opened the door to the Daytime Emmys’ return to broadcast television.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and Associated Television International, which produced the Daytime Emmys on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich executive produce for NATAS, while David McKenzie executive produces for ATI.