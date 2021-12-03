The CW to Look at HBCU Band Culture With ‘March’

The CW has greenlit the docuseries March, about the competitive world of HBCU band culture. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University marching band, The Marching Storm, the series “will capture the blood, sweat, and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life,” said the network.

There are eight episodes and March begins January 24. The show shifts to Sundays on February 27.

Prairie View A&M is in Texas. The Marching Storm has 300 members.

“March showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average,” said The CW.

From Stage 13, March is executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.