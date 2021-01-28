‘The Bold Type’ to End After Next Season

The Bold Type will wrap after its next season, said Freeform. Season five arrives later this year and “will celebrate Kat, Jane and Sutton’s journey,” said the network.

The comedy-drama is about women working at a women’s magazine.

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin are in the cast.

Season four left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet Magazine. The final season will see them “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world,” said Freeform.

The Bold Type is produced by Universal Television. Wendy Straker Hauser is the showrunner.

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon.