‘The Blacklist’ Back on NBC Jan. 3

Season six of The Blacklist premieres on NBC Thursday, January 3. It is a two-night premiere, on 10 p.m. January 3 and 9 p.m. January 4. The premiere of competition series The Titan Games will be the lead-in January 3. NBC will rerun part one January 4 at 8 p.m.

The regular timeslot for The Blacklist is Fridays at 9 p.m

“Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies,” said NBC. “Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.”

The Blacklist averaged a 1.6 in adults 18-49 and 8.6 million total viewers in live-plus-seven-day Nielsen ratings.

Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò and Hisham Tawfiq are also in the cast.

The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner and Laura A. Benson are executive producers.