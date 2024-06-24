‘The Bear’ Cooks Up New Season on Hulu; Apple TV Plus’ 'Land of Women' Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (June 24-30)

The return of Emmy Award-winning comedy series The Bear and the premiere of Apple TV Plus’ limited drama series Land of Women highlight the lineup of original content debuting during the last week of June.

FX-produced The Bear launches its third season on Hulu June 26 and continues to follow the fortunes of a small food shop turned fine dining restaurant, according to FX. Emmy Award winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri star in the 10-episode third season.

Apple TV Plus on June 26 will premiere drama series Land of Women, starring Eva Longoria as a woman who flees to Spain with her mother and daughter to escape danger due to her husband’s financial issues, according to the streaming service. Santiago Cabrera and Carmen Maura star in the eight-episode series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 24-30. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

June 24, Breakin’ on the One (music documentary), Hulu

June 25, Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (documentary), Hulu

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

June 27, My Lady Jane (dramedy), Prime Video

June 27, Supacell (drama), Netflix

June 28, A Family Affair (movie), Netflix

June 28, WondLa (animation), Apple TV Plus