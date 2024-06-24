‘The Bear’ Cooks Up New Season on Hulu; Apple TV Plus’ 'Land of Women' Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (June 24-30)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of Emmy Award-winning comedy series The Bear and the premiere of Apple TV Plus’ limited drama series Land of Women highlight the lineup of original content debuting during the last week of June.
FX-produced The Bear launches its third season on Hulu June 26 and continues to follow the fortunes of a small food shop turned fine dining restaurant, according to FX. Emmy Award winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri star in the 10-episode third season.
Apple TV Plus on June 26 will premiere drama series Land of Women, starring Eva Longoria as a woman who flees to Spain with her mother and daughter to escape danger due to her husband’s financial issues, according to the streaming service. Santiago Cabrera and Carmen Maura star in the eight-episode series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 24-30. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
June 24, Breakin’ on the One (music documentary), Hulu
June 25, Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (documentary), Hulu
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
June 27, My Lady Jane (dramedy), Prime Video
June 27, Supacell (drama), Netflix
June 28, A Family Affair (movie), Netflix
June 28, WondLa (animation), Apple TV Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.