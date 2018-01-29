ThatsHarassment Takes to Streets of NY

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is putting David Schimmer's #That'sHarassment video on Taxi TV and NYC Media (the city's TV network) for the rest of 2018.



Schwimmer (Friends) and director Sigal Avin produced the short films last year before the wave of #MeToo revelations, according to the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. They have been converted for the taxis into 30-second spots for screens in about 13,000 taxis.



“My mother, my sister, countless female colleagues and friends have all experienced some form of sexual harassment in their lifetime,” said Schwimmer of the videos. “Now I’m a father of a young daughter and I’m angry and concerned about the rise in, and our culture’s acceptance of, totally unacceptable behavior by men towards women. Men who demean, deride, discredit, harass and assault women – no matter what their position of power – need to be held accountable.”



Five videos will be airing on the network and in taxis. They are also currently airing--thanks to the Ad Council, which is making them part of a national campaign--on ABC, Amazon, CBS, The CW, Fox, FX, Hulu, Starz and Showtime. There were six short films, but someone familiar with the PSA campaign said that the city chose the five videos that would both have the most impact in taxi TV and that wsere suitable for that wide audience.



Schwimmer and Avin talked with NBC Today show's Megyn Kelly Monday (Jan. 29) about the PSA campaign.