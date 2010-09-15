Test Of Cameras In Federal District Courts Approved

Cameras will be allowed in federal district courts, but only those

operated by court personnel and only as a test.

The Judicial Conference of the United States Tuesday (Sept. 14) approved

a pilot project to test cameras in federal district courts and the taping and

release of video from some proceedings.

The ban on cameras in federal appeals courts--though not the

Supreme Court--was lifted by the conference in 1996, but only two courts, the

Second and Ninth Circuits, currently allow them. Electronic media coverage of

criminal trails was prohibited in 1946.

There was also a limited test of coverage of civil proceedings

and appeals in the 1990s, which resulted in the decisions by the Second and

Ninth Circuits to allow cameras.

The district court test could be a long one--up to three

years--and will be at the discretion of individual trial judges. Only the

courts will be allowed to record the proceedings, jury members cannot be on

camera, and all parties must consent to the recording.

The Federal Judicial Center will study the pilot project and

produce interim reports after the first and second years.

The move was hailed by the Radio-Television Digital News

Association (RTDNA), which has been pushing for cameras in federal courts for

decades.

According to RTDNA attorney Kathy Kirby of Wiley Rein, David

Sentelle, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, cited

Congress' interest in the issue and advances in technology as reasons for

reprising the 1990s test.

Bills to allow coverage of appeals courts, including the

Supreme Court, have been repeatedly introduced in both Houses with the backingof some high-profile legislators.