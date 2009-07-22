Terri Glaze Named Director of FCC's Legislative Affairs Office

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has tapped Terri Glaze, a staffer to Senator Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) to be the director of the office of legislative affairs at the FCC.

According to the FCC, the office "provides lawmakers with information regarding FCC regulatory decisions, answers to policy questions, and assistance with constituent concerns. The Office also prepares FCC witnesses for Congressional hearings, and helps create FCC responses to legislative proposals and Congressional inquiries. In addition, OLA is a liaison to other Federal agencies, as well as state and local governments."

Glaze has been a legislative assistant to Pryor, who is a member of the Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee.

Glaze is also a former staffer to Senator Robert Byrd (D-W. Va).