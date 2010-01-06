Tennis Volleys Program Carriage Complaint Against Comcast

Tennis Channel has served a program carriage rule complaint with the Federal Communications Commission against the nation's top distributor.

Filed on Jan. 5, Tennis Channel's complaint with the commission's Media Bureau avers that Comcast Cable Communications has violated the commission's program carriage rules prohibiting cable operators from discriminating against unaffiliated cable services in favor of networks they own by keeping the dedicated racquet sport channel on a premium sports tier.

