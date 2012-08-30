Tennis Seeks Expedited Hearing of Court Challenge

Tennis Channel has asked the D.C. federal appeals court for

an expedited briefing and oral argument schedule in Comcast's court challenge

of the FCC's program carriage decision that the cable operator discriminated

against Tennis Channel. According to a copy of the filing, Comcast has no

problem with the schedule.

"All parties to this proceeding have authorized Tennis

Channel to state that they consent to expedited consideration of the appeal,

and to the following schedule for expedited briefing and oral argument,"

Tennis Channel told the court.

Comcast sought court review of the decision Aug. 1. It also

asked the court to stay FCC enforcement pending that consideration, which the

court last week agreed to do. Even at an expedited pace, even if Comcast

eventually loses the challenge, it won't have to move Tennis Channel until

sometime in 2013.

"In light of the substantial harm that Tennis Channel

faces each day that it is denied the relief to which the Commission concluded

it was entitled," said the Tennis Channel court filing after citing the

granting of that stay, "Tennis Channel respectfully requests that the

Court grant its unopposed motion for expedited consideration and briefing.

The proposed schedule.

Oct. 4: Petitioner's Brief

Nov. 5: Respondents' Brief and Intervenor Tennis Channel's Brief

Nov. 19: Reply Brief

Nov. 26: Deferred Appendix

Dec. 3: Final Briefs