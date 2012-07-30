Tennis Channel Volleys NCTA Opposition

"It should surprise

no one that the NCTA has come out against the FCC's decision this week to

uphold the ALJ ruling regarding Tennis Channel and Comcast," Tennis

Channel said in a statement following the association's blog posting taking aim

at the decision affecting its largest member.

"It needs to be noted that 1) Comcast is the largest

dues payer in the NCTA; 2) the most recent ex-president and CEO of the NCTA,

Kyle McSlarrow, is now head of Comcast's lobbying and government affairs office

in Washington, D.C.; 3) Brian Roberts, Comcast Corporation chairman and CEO,

has been a multiterm chairman of the NCTA board of directors and remains a

board member at this time; and 4) Neil Smit, president and CEO, Comcast

Cable/executive VP, Comcast Corporation, is currently secretary of the NCTA

executive committee.

Additionally, independent programmers, while members of the

NCTA, generally have no representation within the organization."



In a blog posting last week, McSlarrow called the decision a

"dramatic regulatory overreach that cannot be justified.