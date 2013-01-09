Tennessee Regulator Tells AT&T to Fix PEG Equipment

A Tennessee regulatory authority has told AT&T to supply

working equipment ASAP so Uverse customers can see PEG channels.

PEG channel advocate American Community Television was celebrating

a victory on Wednesday in the PEG community's effort to make sure viewers can

access those public, educational and government channels.

The Tennessee Regulatory Authority (TRA) has ruled that

AT&T has 30 days (from Jan. 7) to provide the equipment necessary to view

the channels over its Uverse video service.

A statewide franchising law requires AT&T to provide the

requisite equipment, but after the majority of its AT&T encoders stopped working

in June and AT&T did not replace them, according to Community Television of

Knoxville, it has not been accessible on Uverse for the past six months.

After

the city of Knoxville appealed to the TRA, with support from a number of

other Tennessee cities and towns, TRA sided with the PEG folks and AT&T has

been given 30 days after which it could be fined up to $1,000 a day for noncompliance.

"AT&T is under a continuing duty to provide working

alteration equipment to the local governments and has not done so," the

TRA decision read, "therefore, [we] find that a violation of the PEG

requirements has occurred. AT&T must be given a reasonable period of time

to come into compliance; therefore, I move that AT&T must repair or replace

the defective encoding equipment no later than 30 days from today's date."

AT&T had argued that it was required by the law to

supply the equipment, but not to repair it once it had been provided.

"This is a victory for access channels across the state of

Tennessee," said John Rocco, president of American Community Television, in a

statement. David Vogel, who runs Community Television of Knoxville, agreed,

saying that others are starting to have issues with the encoders. He added:

"We have never had a problem with Comcast or Charter [cable operators also

required to carry the PEG channels]. "They repair their equipment."

Vogel says he has talked with an AT&T representative who

said the equipment will be replaced. AT&T had no comment.