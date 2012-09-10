Tennessee Legislators: Protecting Broadcasters Is as Important as Freeing UP Wireless Spectrum

A number of Tennessee legislators have asked the FCC to make

sure that the commission "protects the ability of the public to continue

to receive over-the-air television signals" from stations that remain in

business after the upcoming spectrum auction.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski circulated a notice of

proposed rulemaking last Friday, Sept. 7, that outlined a framework for the

auctions, including the repacking of stations and replication of their coverage

areas. Broadcasters are eager to see the FCC's model for optimizing those

stations reach.

The FCC is under a statutory mandate to make all reasonable

efforts to replicate the existing coverage areas and interference protections

of broadcasters who choose to continue providing free-over-the-air service.

"While increasing the amount of spectrum allocated to

wireless broadband fulfills an important national goal," the legislators wrote

in a letter to the FCC dated Sept. 7, "the goal of protecting the public's

ability to receive that service is equally important."

They said "all Americans" deserve to know whether

the commission's plan will affect their ability to receive signals," and

counseled the FCC to be transparent in its rulemaking.

Signatories to the letter include Republicans Rep. Marsha

Blackburn and Sen. Lamar Alexander, and Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen.