Temple Tapped as Head of Copyright Office

Karyn Temple has been appointed Register of Copyrights and director of the Copyright Office.

She had been acting director and register since October 2016, when she succeeded Maria Pallante atop the office but in an acting capacity. Temple has been with the office as an associate register and director of policy and international affairs since 2013.

The appointment was made by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden, who also named her to succeed Pallante in an acting role.

Temple's resume also includes the Justice Department, the Recording Industry Association of America and the Williams & Connolly law firm.

The duties of the position include "legal interpretation of the copyright law… promulgating copyright regulations; advising Congress and other government officials on domestic and international copyright policy and other intellectual property issues."

The appointment drew plenty of applause from media types.

“NAB supports the appointment of Karyn Temple as permanent Register of Copyrights," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "Her broad experience in copyright law and thoughtful leadership as acting Register make her the ideal candidate to head the Copyright Office. We look forward to working with her on copyright issues affecting local radio and television broadcasters.”

“The MPAA congratulates Karyn Temple on her appointment as the 13th Register of Copyrights and commends Dr. Hayden for her excellent choice to lead this vital office," said Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Charles Rivkin. "Throughout her career at the U.S. Copyright Office (USCO) and in leadership positions in the government and private sector, Ms. Temple has demonstrated her commitment to supporting creativity, protecting intellectual property, and advancing copyright policy. We look forward to our continued work with Ms. Temple and Dr. Hayden to promote America’s creative economy.”

"During Register Temple’s tenure at the Copyright Office – as Director of Policy and International Affairs, Associate Register of Copyrights, and (most recently) Acting Register of Copyrights – she has demonstrated a thoughtful approach to copyright policy and to Office management overall," said Copyright Alliance CEO Keith Kupferschmid.

"As critical efforts to fully modernize the Office's systems and processes continue, permanent leadership is essential to its success," he said. "Based on her strong contributions and leadership as Acting Register during the past two and a half years, there is no doubt that Register Temple is the right person to bring the Office into the 21st century."