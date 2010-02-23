Telemundo Taps LSN Mobile for iPhone

Spanish language broadcaster and NBC Universal property Telemundo is using

software from LSN Mobile across its station group to deliver Spanish-language

news, weather and sports content to users of Apple's popular iPhone smartphone.

LSN Mobile, which already counts groups like Raycom and Nexstar as

customers, provides its "Local Wireless" technology to deliver local

news content to a variety of cellphones as well as handling mobile display ads

and text-messaging-based marketing campaigns. For Telemundo, it has helped

launch the "A La Mano" iPhone app in nine markets including Chicago,

Los Angeles, Dallas,

Miami, New York,

San Jose, Houston,

Puerto Rico and Phoenix.

"A La Mano" originally launched in May 2007 when Telemundo entered

into an exclusive Spanish-language wireless content deal with LSN Mobile to

deliver the Website content from local Telemundo stations to mobile users

throughout the U.S. The new iPhone apps feature the same type of "A La

Mano" content delivered to other cellphones including news, weather,

sports and entertainment content; slideshows; high-quality video; lottery

numbers; and horoscopes, in addition to local market personalization..

"Once again, we are first to market with an innovative tool for our â€˜A

la Mano' users," said Ronald Gordon, President of Telemundo Station Group,

in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that mobile devices are a

growing communication platform for Hispanic consumers, and we are meeting their

desire for relevant content and information when and where they want it to

be."