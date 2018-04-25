Telemundo Sets Upfront Slogan: ‘Beyond Language. Powerful Consumers’

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said the theme of its upfront presentation this year is “Beyond Language. Powerful Consumers.”

Telemundo and Universo will be part of NBCUniveral’s all-encompassing upfront presentation May 14 at Radio City Music Hall. Later that evening, Telemundo will present a concert for advertising clients and business partners featuring J Balvin at The Park Avenue Armory.

The slogan aims to build awareness that the Latino population in the U.S. has been driving economic growth with its $1.5 billion in buying power.

“The expanding influence of Hispanic consumers represents a huge growth opportunity for all marketers,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “Hispanics are the fastest-growing consumer group; they are young, mobile and digitally savvy. Telemundo is the best way to reach them and can help advertisers grow their brands and deliver on their business goals.”

In the past few years the Hispanic TV market has been transformed from one dominated by Univision to more of a two-horse race.

“Telemundo has set a new standard in Spanish-language television, delivering unique and original content across all platforms,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our company has transformed Hispanic media permanently, satisfying the evolving Hispanic appetite for fresh and relevant content. We are proud to be the choice and voice for the Latino of today.”