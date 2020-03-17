Telemundo Postpones Billboard Latin Music Awards

Telemundo has postponed the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which was to happen April 23 from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has recommended a limit to the size of public gatherings with the coronavirus outbreak ongoing.

The LatinFest+ conference, scheduled for April 20-23 at The Venetian, has also been postponed.

“The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continue to be our highest priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the awards show and conference in the near future,” said Telemundo and Billboard.